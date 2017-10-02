Above is footage from Brock Lesnar's WWE Universal Championship defense against Sheamus at this past Saturday's WWE live event in Winnipeg. Lesnar took a pair of Brogue kicks, but still managed to defeat Sheamus after an F5. After the match, Lesnar delivered and F5 to Sheamus' partner, Cesaro.

As noted, that was Lesnar's last WWE match for the next several weeks. As we first reported on Sunday, Lesnar's next WWE appearance will be on the post-WWE TLC edition of RAW on Monday, October 23rd in Green Bay, Wisconsin to start building for his match at The Survivor Series. Lesnar is expected to defend his title against Finn Balor at the pay-per-view.

