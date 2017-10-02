* Heath Slater defeated Dash Wilder
* Rich Swann and Lince Dorado defeated Tony Nese and Noam Dar
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
* Heath Slater defeated Dash Wilder
* Rich Swann and Lince Dorado defeated Tony Nese and Noam Dar
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.
What Happened After RAW With Finn Balor, RAW Star Says He's Injured, RAW - Las Vegas Tribute
WINC Podcast (10/2): WWE Raw Review With Matt Morgan, Roman Reigns Takes On The Miz, Hell In A Cell
First Match Announced For WWE TLC
WWE Pays Tribute To Shooting Victims At RAW (Photo), WWE HIAC Promo, Dash Wilder Vs. Heath Slater
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Top WWE Superstar Set For Surgery Tomorrow, Sasha Banks WWE 2K18 Entrance Video, Mustafa Ali
WWE Monday Night RAW Results - The Shield Segment, IC Title Match, Braun Strowman, Kalisto, More
New WWE Shirt With Cesaro's Jacked Up Teeth, Big Cass Talks Accident While Living With Dean Ambrose
Former WWE Star To Debut As General Manager, John Cena's First Post No Mercy Appearance, Undertaker
News On Upcoming Matches For Brock Lesnar And John Cena
WWE Monday Night RAW Results - The Shield Segment, IC Title Match, Braun Strowman, Kalisto, More
Big Actor Offered Role In Vince McMahon Biopic, The Hardys Post Fan Throwback Photo, Batista
Spoiler On Segment For Tonight's WWE RAW
Brian Christopher Reveals Vince McMahon Speech To The WWE Locker Room When Attitude Era Started
MMA Fighter Uses Walls Of Jericho To End Fight (Video), WWE Stars "Fight" Over Steve Austin, Asuka
Rapper Who Created Jinder Mahal's Entrance Didn't Know Who He Was When WWE Contacted Him