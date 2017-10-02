- As noted, Vince McMahon and the roster paid tribute to the victims of Sunday's Las Vegas shooting with a moment of silence as tonight's WWE RAW in Denver went on the air. Above is video from the segment.

- The dark main event after tonight's RAW saw Finn Balor defeat Bray Wyatt with Coup de Grace. Wyatt brought a kendo stick and used it on Balor but Balor took it and used it back. Wyatt also brought a table into the ring but Balor kicked Wyatt through it to get the win.

Our own Raj Giri is at RAW tonight and provided these shots:

Bray Wyatt is out for the dark match #raw pic.twitter.com/nf2wD2alTm — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) October 3, 2017

Finn Baylor gets the win with the coup de gras pic.twitter.com/WUKTgD1mUk — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) October 3, 2017

- Curt Hawkins noted on Twitter that he was unable to compete tonight due to how Braun Strowman destroyed him on last week's RAW. No word yet on if this is just an angle but Hawkins tweeted:

Due to the injuries I sustained at the hands of @BraunStrowman last week I'm not medically cleared for participation on tonight's #RAW — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) October 3, 2017

