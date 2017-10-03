- WWE has announced that Kevin Owens and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will meet in the ring for a face-off on this week's SmackDown. The two will then do battle inside the Cell at WWE's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday. Above is a promo for SmackDown.

- WWE Hall of Famer Bob Armstrong turns 78 years old today while former WWE personality Mike Adamle turns 68, former WWE talent Darryl "Man Mountain Rock" Peterson turns 56, former WWE & TNA talent Mikey Batts turns 34 and former WWE Tag Team Champion Danny Basham turns 40.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on this week's show that he has signed red brand Superstar Kalisto to WWE 205 Live to work the cruiserweight division. It appears he will be facing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore at TLC on October 22nd. Below is video from the segment that saw Angle introduce Kalisto, which was the second week in a row that the cruiserweights were the last in-ring segment on RAW:

