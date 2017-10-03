As seen on WWE Monday Night RAW last night, Bray Wyatt teased finally introducing Sister Abigail, which you can watch in the video above. Abigail has been used in Wyatt's promos for years, and it was believed that she was dead in storyline. However, Wyatt told Finn Balor in a video promo that Abigail is alive.

"Abigail is alive," Wyatt told Balor. "She is dying to meet you."

Wyatt's face then changed and looked like a zombie as he laughed to end the promo.

For what it's worth, NXT star Sage Beckett, f.k.a. Rosie Lottalove in TNA, posted the tweet below after the segment. Beckett signed with WWE this past January and most recently competed in the Mae Young Classic. She was eliminated in the first round of the tournament by Bianca Blair.

