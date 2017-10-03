While WWE has been teasing a Shield reunion, the group has yet to officially reunite. However, the promotional poster for the event gives the reunion away, as seen below.

The Shield appear to be facing The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro at the show. The only other match announced so far is Alexa Bliss defending the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Mickie James.

WWE TLC takes place on Sunday, October 22nd at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE TLC and WWE Hell In A Cell this Sunday.

The WWE TLC poster is giving something away... A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.