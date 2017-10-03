- Above is the full match between AJ Styles and Okada from King of Pro Wrestling in 2015. Okada was able to retain his IWGP Heavyweight Championship via pinfall after a match that went just over 30 minutes.

- Ring of Honor has revealed a number of new matches for their upcoming Global Wars tour, which will take place between October 12 and 15. Here's what the four cards look like at the moment:

Buffalo (October 12)

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia)

* Mark Briscoe and War Machine vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)

* Will Ospreay vs. Punishment Martinez

* Christopher Daniels vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jay Lethal

* Bullet Club (Cody and Marty Scurll) vs. Chaos (Toru Yano and Yoshi-Hashi)

* Adam Page vs. KUSHIDA

Pittsburgh (October 13)

* Bullet Club (Cody, Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll) vs. Chaos (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and YOSHIA-HASHI)

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Silas Young

* Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) vs. War Machine

Columbus (October 14)

* Cody (c) vs. KUSHIDA (ROH World Championship)

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) and Flip Gordon

Chicago (October 15)

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship)

* Bullet Club (Adam Page, Cody, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Marty Scurll

- Ring of Honor also announced their Global Wars: Chicago show on the 15 will be an iPPV (available on their site) for $19.99. The main event will be Kenny Omega defending the IWGP United States Championship - in the U.S. for the first time - against YOSHI-HASHI. Also, if you sign-up to become a Ringside Member ($7.99 for the month) you can watch Global Wars: Pittsburgh and Columbus.

