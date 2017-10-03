- In the RAW Fallout video above, The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro gloat over laying out Roman Reigns on last night's RAW. The Miz noted that it was the second week in a row that he took out Reigns.

"That is two weeks in a row that 'The Guy' has been laid out on the mat by me," The Miz said. "Believe that"

- Foot Locker is getting ready to drop their latest Reebok Classic WWE footwear and apparel collection, in honor of the late, great Eddie Guerrero. The collection, a partnership between Reebok Classic and Foot Locker, honors Eddie, his Mexican heritage and Lucha Libre. The hand drawn tee of Eddie is the iconic image from when he won the WWE Championship. You can check the collection out below:

