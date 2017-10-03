- Above is video of former WWE Champion Batista talking to FilmIsNow about filming the BladeRunner 2049 movie that comes out later this week in theaters. The movie stars Batista, Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling.

- A fan tried to rush the timekeeper's area and snatch the WWE Title belt during the main event of last night's WWE live event in Pueblo, Colorado, which saw Jinder Mahal retain over Shinsuke Nakamura. The fan was quickly tackled by security and taken away. Our correspondent wasn't sure if the fan also tried to enter the ring but he did go for the belt.

- Nia Jax noted on Twitter that her new gear seen on last night's RAW is inspired by Game of Thrones character Cersei Lannister. She tweeted the following photo:

Channeling my inner #GameOfThrones character... Cersei ????! My new gear is inspired by her ???? pic.twitter.com/fgYph0pWFb — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) October 3, 2017

