- As noted, the WWE Immortals mobile game will be releasing a new character for SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods soon, based on Raiden from Mortal Kombat. Xavier's "UpUpDownDown" channel posted this first look at the character.

- WWE stock was down 0.38% today, closing at $23.63 per share. Today's high was $23.76 and the low was $23.49.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is back to making public appearances as he will make his first public signing appearance since the recent health issues on Saturday, November 18th in Atlanta, Georgia at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest. The event takes place at the Georgia World Congress Center. Below is a flyer for Flair's appearance:

