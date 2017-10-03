- In the video above, TMZ Sports asks John Cena about the recent reports of Bradley Cooper (Hangover, American Sniper) being offered the role of Vince McMahon in his biopic, Pandemonium. TMZ asked Cena if Cooper is "too cute" to play Vince McMahon.

"Vince McMahon's a cute guy," Cena said, before giving TMZ a wink and heading off in his car.

PWInsider reports that Cooper was offered the role several weeks ago and is "receptive to the idea", although he has not yet accepted.

- Wizard World, Inc. today announced that The Undertaker will attend Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City for a single-day appearance on Saturday, October 28 at the Cox Convention Center. He will greet fans, sign autographs and pose for photo opportunities from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. in Wizard World's first visit to OKC. You can get more details by clicking here.

We reported last month that Taker will also be making a rare signing appearance at the Ace Universe convention on Friday, December 8th at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

- Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor and Big Cass will be appearing at the 14th annual RINGSIDE FEST scheduled for Sunday, October 29th at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square, New York City. We were sent the following press release:

WWE® Superstars Braun Strowman™, Alexa Bliss™, Finn Balor®, and Big Cass Take Over NYC! NEW YORK, NY – RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES, INC. presents the 14th annual RINGSIDE FEST scheduled for Sunday, October 29th at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square, New York City. This blockbuster event includes appearances by WWE® Superstars: Alexa Bliss™ & Big Cass™ (appearing 9am-12pm) Braun Strowman™ & Finn Balor® (appearing 1pm-4pm) Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities. Availability is very limited. To order tickets and for more details visit http://www.RingsideFest.com! This is your first opportunity to get the Ringside Collectibles Exclusive Mattel WWE® Elite Flashback NWO Wolfpac Macho Man Randy Savage figure! Mattel's design team will also be on hand with the latest WWE® Action Figures on display and answering questions from fans! Ringside Collectibles, Inc. is the #1 on-line retailer of Mattel WWE wrestling figures! Visit Ringside Collectibles at http://www.WrestlingFigures.com

