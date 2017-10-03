- In the video above, veteran NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth is able to get in The Big Show's face after receiving a little help from his Tide PODS pit crew. No. 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team and Kenseth's powerful No. 20 Tide PODS Toyota Camry will make its final appearance of the season this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as Kenseth continues to compete for the championship and looks to advance into the next round of the playoffs.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is the latest WWE star to play Colonel Sanders for a KFC commercial spot. Dolph Ziggler has played the Col. before, while Shawn Michaels appeared in that role for a spot at SummerSlam this past August. You can check out Angle getting into his Col. Sanders getup below:

Doing a KFC Commercial shoot today. The beginning stages of Colonel Sanders. Gonna be fun. #itstrue @wwegames A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

