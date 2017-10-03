- As seen on last night's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Bray Wyatt teased finally introducing Sister Abigail, who was believed to be dead in storyline. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that WWE will NOT be introducing a female character, but rather Bray Wyatt will wrestle at TLC as Sister Abigail. Wyatt will reportedly wear a different outfit, similar to Balor having a different look for The Demon gimmick.

- Asuka will be appearing at Adventureland Store located in the Voorhees Town Center in Voorhees, N.J., this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. You can get more details by clicking here.

- 2K released details surrounding WWE 2K18's Universe Mode in a new blog post. In the post, WWE 2K18 Universe Mode Designer Cristo Kyriazis talks about what's new for this year, including new rivalry types, Intensity, Power Rankings, updated calendars and several other additions and improvements.

Below are some WWE 2K18 Universe Mode screenshots via our new Facebook page.

