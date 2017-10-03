Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

- Recap from last night of Enzo running down the entire Cruiserweight and Kurt Angle bringing out Kalisto as the newest member of 205 Live.

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in as they talk about some of tonight's matches: Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari and Cedric Alexander vs. Jack Gallagher.

Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari

Before the match gets going, Kalisto gets on the mic, starts out with some Spanish, before switching it up and saying he quickly said yes to Kurt Angle's invite as the Cruiserweights are the hardest working guys. Enzo interrupts to let Kalisto know about how poorly he's dressed...really? Kalisto points at what Enzo is rocking tonight. Enzo talks about Kalisto's masks being everywhere because he's now on the "Zo Show." Kalisto wants to remind Enzo how he won the title and they show a recap of him kicking Neville in the crown jewels and winning the title. Enzo then gives Kalisto credit for stepping to Braun Strowman, but ultimately ended up in a trash can. Now, he wonders why Angle is littering his lawn with all that trash.

Enzo then brings up how haters call him a disgrace to the division, but they are the same people who roll up on him in airports and ask for autographs. Enzo then gives Ariya Daivari a bunch of accolades before introducing him. The two shake hands as Enzo lets Daivari head off to the ring to face Kalisto.

Match gets started with Daivari getting sent out to the floor, Kalisto jumps up to the top rope and flips over on his knees, taking out Daivari. Action back in, both near the ropes, Daviari slingshots the top rope into Kalisto's head. Plenty of back and forth action in this one as Kalisto goes for the Salida del Sol, counter, Daivari with a spinebuster, hits a frog splash off the top rope, pin, two! He goes to pick Kalisto up, hits the Salida del Sol, 1-2-3.

Winner: Kalisto via Pinfall

- Recap of Jack Gallagher attacking Cedric Alexander and teaming up with The Brian Kendrick, who he was feuding with at the time. We then see the next couple weeks of Gallagher going after Alexander.

- Backstage, Drew Gulak heads to the ring, with his "No chants" sign.

- Gulak heads out, mic in hand to talk about the changing landscape of 205 Live and his hope for a "Drewtopia." He then chastises Tozawa for interrupting him last week, unfairly silencing him. He then continues his Power Point presentation, "No flipping," is slide eight, before he can get to nine, out come Mustafa Ali.

Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali

Before things can get started, out comes Akira Tozawa who parks a chair on the stage, mic in hand. Gulak with a big headbutt to the midsection, attempting to keep Ali grounded, before getting kicked out to the floor. Tozawa starts up an "Ah!" chant, which seems to annoy Gulak as he holds up his "No chants" sign and parades around part of the ring. Ali did a flip in the middle of the ring and waved at Gulak as he yelled "No flips!" Hurricanrana by Ali, rolls smoothly out of the ring right into a drop kick. He climbs to the top and hits a crossbody.

Gulak tries to keep Ali on the mat, Tozawa starts up an "Ah! chant each time Gulak locks in a submission. Ali breaks free and hits some huge chops to the chest. Rolling neckbreaker, Ali goes for a pin, just a two count. Ali goes for a pin, gets shoved into the turnbuckle, Gulak with a suplex into the middle turnbuckle. It looks like Gulak has him, but here comes the "Ah!" chants again, giving Ali time to sneak in a kick on a charging Gulak. Ali with his 054 finisher to get the pin.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via Pinfall

- Post-match, Tozawa gets in the ring and starts up yet another chant before leaving.

- Next week, Rich Swann vs. TJ Perkins

- Backstage, Dasha Fuentes barely gets in a word before The Brian Kendrick says he feels bad for Enzo Amore. He says he feels ashamed for joining in on the group beating he received, because that's the guy who carrying the 205 Live flag. Kendrick says he's been there before, so he stands by Daivari, who also supports Enzo. He then says he can't support a guy like Cedric Alexander, but Alexander runs in and beats the heck out of Kendrick, who's left yelling on the floor in pain.

Jack Gallagher vs. Cedric Alexander

Both go right after each other with Alexander getting the best of Gallagher as he throws him around the ring and hitting a couple European uppercuts. Alexander catches a big kick to the face as Gallagher wrenches his neck and stomps his face, pin, two. Gallagher lights up Alexander with some kicks, leaving him stunned in the corner. Toe and ankle hold into stomping both of his opponent's knees into the mat.

Dropkick by Gallagher, pin, two. Gallagher with some kicks to the chest, which doesn't seem to bother Alexander. Rolling elbow sends Gallagher to the floor, suicide dive and numerous punches to his face. Alexander is amped up, Gallagher tries to bounce to the floor, but he gets chased, dropped, and thrown into the barricade. Gallagher sneaks under the ring, comes out near the steps, jumps off, and drops Alexander. Gallagher picks up his umbrella, puts it in the ring, but Alexander gets to it first and cracks Jack over the back for a DQ.

Winner: Jack Gallagher via DQ

- Post-match, Alexander continues to beat up Jack throwing him in the barricade a few times and then into the timekeeper area. Jack fights back as they come near the announcer table, Jack ends up getting tossed up and over the table as Alexander and Jack battle back and forth. The refs are out to keep both away from each other. Cedric with a springboard kick into the ring as Gallagher rolls out of the ring and tries to crawl to the back. Kendrick hobbles down and glares at Alexander as Cedric yells back at the duo.

