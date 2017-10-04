- We've noted how there's been speculation on Tye Dillinger being added to the match at WWE Hell In a Cell between Baron Corbin and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. Tye's win over Corbin on last night's SmackDown added to that speculation but WWE has not announced the change to the match as of this writing. In the Fallout video above, Tye talks to Dasha Fuentes and says the win over Corbin is the biggest of his career to date. Dillinger goes on and says if it was him facing Styles one-on-one at Hell In a Cell, Styles would get the best of The Perfect 10 and a fair match. Tye hopes AJ and Corbin know that he will be watching on Sunday.

- Linda McMahon turns 69 years old today. The former WWE CEO now works as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump.

- Jeff Hardy underwent successful surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff on Tuesday. No official word yet on when he will be back in action but we noted before that he could be out until early May 2018, which would mean he misses WrestleMania 34. Hardy posted the following to Instagram after the operation:

Let theHealing begin! . . ! 10-3-2017 A post shared by #BrotherNero DELETED (@jeffhardybrand) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT

