Everything seemed to be relatively normal in WWE, then one day Austin Aries showed up with a banana in his pocket. It became a signature feature for Aries, and he never offered an explanation for the banana until now. In the latest episode of The Tomorrow Show, Aries said it all started during the 2016 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony.

"I'm just going to say this about the banana. The Hall Of Fame is long, okay? And I saw lots of people dressed to impress that night. Lots of nice suits. Lots of nice dresses. Let me tell you something, about three and a half hours in, I guarantee about 40 percent of that audience wished they had a banana in their pocket instead of a pocket square, because I got famished," Aries explained. "I was running low on some energy, and that pocket square wouldn't do me any good. But I got a nice little shot of some natural sugars and potassium, and then I just used my sleeve to wipe my mouth off. And I didn't need the pocket square. So sometimes the thing comes in handy in a pinch. You never know."

Whenever he was asked about the banana, Aries wouldn't offer any explanation beyond saying, "Exactly." Aries said he ran with it because he wanted to add something random to the monotony of pro-wrestling.

"There's nothing unpredictable about this whatsoever," he said. "So when all of a sudden some guy randomly has a banana in his pocket and everyone goes, 'What's with the banana?' Exactly! You're asking a question and you're intrigued by something, how refreshing. And the minute I tell you why the banana, now you don't care. And maybe there isn't a why, and maybe there is, and maybe I'm never gonna tell you."

Aries said he's glad that he's now ingratiated himself into people's minds, all because he carried a banana in his pocket.

"There's nothing better than when people see bananas, now they think of me," Aries said.

