Eddie Kingston announced on Twitter that he is no longer with Impact Wrestling. Kingston had debuted for the company in November of 2016 as a member of the Death Crew Council (DCC).

"I am no longer with @IMPACTWRESTLING and want to thank them for everything," Kingston wrote. "I am now open for bookings @ [email protected]"

Kingston was most recently involved in a 20-man Gauntlet for the Gold match this past August for the vacated GFW World Heavyweight Championship, which was won by Eli Drake.

As noted, former TNA Tag Team Champion Robbie E announced on Twitter last week that he was also leaving the company after a seven year run.

You can check out Kingston's announcement below:

I am no longer with @IMPACTWRESTLING and want to thank them for everything. I am now open for bookings @ [email protected] — Eddie Kingston (@MadKing1981) October 4, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.