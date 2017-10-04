- As noted, WWE announced on Tuesday that Shayna Baszler has officially signed with the company and reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. There's speculation that she may make her WWE NXT TV debut at tonight's Full Sail University tapings. WWE posted this video of The Queen of Spades arriving to the building and talking about her journey.

The former UFC star says she did everything there was to do in fighting as she hit a point where she was just going through the motions when fighting someone. Baszler says it was time to move on to the next step and in wrestling, WWE is the next step. Baszler also says she wants to become the absolute best to represent her coaches in the best way possible.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which champion is in the most jeopardy of losing their title this Sunday at the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. As of this writing, 48% voted for WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura while 33% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair, 12% voted for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Usos inside the Cell and the rest voted for WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin.

- The latest episode of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's "Dinner with The King" podcast is paying tribute to legendary announcer Lance Russell, who passed away at the age of 91 yesterday. The podcast tweeted this snippet of this week's outro:

Just wanted to share a snippet of this week's outro, which will be a part our 'Thank You, Lance Russell' episode. #RIPLanceRussell pic.twitter.com/EcCS1b0Oiv — Dinner With The King (@DinnerWithKing) October 3, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.