- Above is video of Impact Knockouts Champion Sienna talking about how big the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view from Ottawa is. Sienna says she's happy to be a part of the show this year and it will be special because she's going in as champion, and coming out as champion.

- Impact has announced that new Tag Team Champions oVe will be in action on this Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode. This week's show should see the announcement of who brothers Dave & Jake Crist will defend their titles against at Bound For Glory.

- Part 3 of the four-part Amped Anthology pay-per-view series will premiere on Friday, October 13th at 8pm EST. It's worth noting that promotional material for the pay-per-view is no longer using the GFW name. Below is a promo for part 3, featuring Virgil Flynn:

#AMPEDAnthology #Part3 Premieres on PPV Friday, 10.13 at 8PM EST/5PM PST. Don't miss the 3rd part of what has been an incredible series! pic.twitter.com/XcxOcQMNrt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 4, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.