Source: The Los Angeles Times

Charlotte spoke with The Los Angeles Times about a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Advice to people wanting to become wrestlers:

"First and foremost, go to school, go to college and get your education. Because I am living proof that it doesn't really matter how old you are when you start. I started very late in the game and it hasn't changed my path to success. Secondly, if it is something you are still passionate about after college, then get in contact with the WWE performance center and find out when their tryouts are. Go to a tryout and see what you need to work on. But when you do go, know it is more about showing off who you are as a person and your personality and are you coachable versus 'Hey, I've got all these moves and I'm athletic!'"

Currently working as a face:

"I do miss the evil queen, but I think that my on-camera relationship with Becky is allowing the audience to see a softer side of the queen. For two years I was so intense and stern and always in the title picture. I think now the audience gets to take a breath of fresh air with me, so when I do turn into the evil queen again, they are ready for it. It's a nice break right now for my character and for the audience."

See Also Charlotte On What She Wants WrestleMania Main Event To Be

Working with Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch:

"Yes! I think part of our success is because we don't necessarily do this to be stars. We work together as superstars to change the game for women, so we never lose touch with why we are doing this. But I am traveling the world with my best friend in a car 90% of the time. Getting lost, getting in car accidents, eating at random places in the middle of the night. So, it is that great."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.