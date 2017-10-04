- In the latest Being the Elite, Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks sadly get rid of their "Too Sweet" merchandise after receiving an actual "cease and desist" from WWE. The video also features Marty Scurll, Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

- NJPW announced ticket prices for Wrestle Kingdom 12 and that they will go on sale on Wednesday, October 25. The highest priced "Royal Seats (with gifts)" are going for 50,000 yen, which is about $444.

- Ring of Honor continues to roll out new matches for their upcoming Global Wars tour (October 12-15), which will feature stars from NJPW. In Columbus, it will be Chaos (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki) and in Chicago, Flip Gordon will take on Will Ospreay. Ring of Honor also announced their Global Wars: Chicago show on the 15 will be an iPPV (available on their site) for $19.99. The main event will be Kenny Omega defending the IWGP United States Championship - in the U.S. for the first time - against YOSHI-HASHI. Also, if you sign-up to become a Ringside Member ($7.99 for the month) you can watch Global Wars: Pittsburgh and Columbus. Below are the updated cards for all four events.

Buffalo (October 12)

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia)

* Mark Briscoe and War Machine vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru uzuki)

* Will Ospreay vs. Punishment Martinez

* Christopher Daniels vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jay Lethal

* Bullet Club (Cody and Marty Scurll) vs. Chaos (Toru Yano and Yoshi-Hashi)

* Adam Page vs. KUSHIDA

* Coast 2 Coast (LSG and Shaheem Ali) vs. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)

Pittsburgh (October 13)

* Bullet Club (Cody, Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll) vs. Chaos (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and YOSHIA-HASHI)

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Silas Young

* Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) vs. War Machine

Columbus (October 14)

* Cody (c) vs. KUSHIDA (ROH World Championship)

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) and Flip Gordon

* Chaos (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)

Chicago (October 15)

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship)

* Bullet Club (Adam Page, Cody, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Marty Scurll

* Flip Gordon vs. Will Ospreay

