Bobby Roode spoke with Gamespot on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Jumping to SmackDown:

"Of course being on SmackDown is a huge career highlight for me. I really enjoyed my time in NXT. It was an amazing experience there, but you can't get complacent in this business. Obviously being on SmackDown, there are a lot of guys there that I wanna get in the ring with. As far as the character goes, I'm just out there having fun. I got a smile on my face, and why wouldn't I? I'm getting an opportunity to live my dream, go out there every week, and be a part of SmackDown Live and make SmackDown Live 'glorious.'"

WWE Superstars he'd like to face:

"Oh man, I'd be standing here for probably an hour. Yeah, Seth Rollins, the guy who is on the cover of 2K18; Roman Reigns; and Dean Ambrose. Let's talk about the SmackDown side. We got Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and Rusev. There are just a ton of guys. The sky's the limit really, and I feel like a kid in a candy store, like I'm starting my career all over again because there is so many cool opportunities that await. So, hopefully I'll get a chance to work with all of those guys."

Asuka's call up to the main roster:

"She's gonna be dominant, she really is. There's never been another superstar, let alone a woman, who has ever dominated this way since maybe Goldberg. I think it's gonna be an exciting time for Raw. It's obviously a very exciting time for Auska as well. So, it's just a shame that she's got that collar bone injury, and that she couldn't have come up any sooner. But, she's got a long career ahead of her. She's gonna be very successful, and she's an amazing talent. So, I'm looking forward to watching her."

