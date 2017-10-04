John Cena is booked for several WWE live events in December. As of this writing, Cena is scheduled for several RAW live events after Christmas, as well as a SmackDown live event on December 30th. Below are the live events that Cena is currently scheduled for:

* Tue. Dec 26: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (RAW)

* Wed. Dec 27: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY (RAW)

* Fri. Dec 29: Times Union Center, Albany, NY (RAW)

* Sat. Dec 30: Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL (SmackDown)

Tickets for the Uniondale event are already on sale, while tickets for the remaining shows go on sale this Friday. The pre-sale is underway for the Madison Square Garden live event, you can purchase them using code MSGWWE, which is the same code they've been using for years for WWE shows at the Garden.

As noted, Cena was advertised for The Survivor Series in November. WWE has since removed Cena from advertising for the show, so it appears as if Cena will not be returning to WWE until the end of the year.

