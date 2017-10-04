- Lio Rush was set to make his WWE NXT TV debut on tonight's show in a match against Aleister Black but The Velveteen Dream attacked Rush before the match to send a message to Black. Rush will get his chance for revenge in a match against Dream later this month. Above is video from the segment on tonight's show.

- Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan has been announced for next week's NXT episode. The winner will qualify for the second spot in the Fatal 4 Way at Takeover to crown a new NXT Women's Champion. Kairi Sane is the only announced name for the match as of this writing. Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Johnny Gargano has also been announced for next week's episode.

- Triple H has confirmed that WWE will bringing back the War Games match for the Takeover event during WWE Survivor Series weekend next month. As noted in our earlier spoiler post, the two-ring match will feature three teams. You can find spoiler details on the match at this link. Triple H tweeted the following, confirming that the event now has the NXT "Takeover: War Games" title:

For the first time in nearly 20 years...#NXTTakeOver: WarGames



Nov. 18 ONLY on the @WWENetwork

Tickets on sale 10/13 at 10am CT. pic.twitter.com/qt8gJULShi — Triple H (@TripleH) October 5, 2017

