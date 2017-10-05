- Above, using WWE 2K18, The Club (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) head to the ring as The New Day.

- Teaming up with Booker T, Sasha Banks donated her ring worn jacket that was used the night she won the NXT Women's Championship to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The current bidding on eBay is up to $8,100.

Bid on my jacket for #HurricaneHarvey I wore last night on #Raw it's also the jacket I wore when I won the NXT women's championship ???????? https://t.co/La76fozE3p — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 3, 2017

- On Twitter, Cody Rhodes responded to the WWE bringing back War Games at NXT TakeOver: Houston on November 18. Despite not being as thrilled about Starrcade being used again, he "wasn't mad" about the use of War Games and expected that "care and effort will be placed into it."

I'm not mad. I was told. H worked for my Dad and then my Dad worked for him. They were friends. Care and effort will be placed into it. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 5, 2017

@KOllomani and Zoran Franko contributed to this article. Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.