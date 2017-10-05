- Stephanie McMahon made an appearance on ITV's Lorraine to talk about the WWE's Women's Division, the company traveling to the United Kingdom, and growing up around Andre the Giant.

- Triple H announced WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers will be visiting India from October 10-13 before WWE's live events take place on December 8 and 9. Mahal will be defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Hell in a Cell this Sunday. Be sure to join our live coverage beginning at 7pm ET!

- On their Instagram, Footlocker showed off one of their newest sneaker featuring Sin Cara's roots. It's styled using the colors of the Mexican flag along with an insignia of Sin Cara's mask. The line will be available on October 13.

I am what I am. Inspired by @SinCaraWWE's roots. The @ReebokClassics x @WWE x @alexanderjohndesign Collection arrives 10.13. A post shared by Foot Locker (@footlocker) on Oct 4, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

