WWE bringing back War Games for NXT Takeover next month was reportedly a late decision.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan for next month's Takeover main event was Drew McIntyre defending his NXT Championship against Adam Cole. Also originally scheduled for the show was SAnitY defending the NXT Tag Team Championship against Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish.

The War Games match, which hasn't been used since an episode of WCW Monday Nitro in 2000, will feature NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) vs. Roderick Strong & The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish). Also at NXT Takeover, NXT Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Andrade "Cien" Almas in the co-main event.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames takes place on November 18th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

