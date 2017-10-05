- Above is video of Taya Valkyrie promoting the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Taya says she's very excited for her first Bound For Glory as she's traveled the world looking for the best performers & athletes in women's wrestling. She's happy to now be here in Impact and participating in her first pay-per-view, looking forward to how awesome it will be.

- Below is the line-up for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode:

* Knockouts Champion Sienna addresses the division

* New Tag Team Champions oVe will be in action

* Petey Williams, Sonjay Dutt and Matt Sydal vs. Caleb Konley, Andrew Everett and X Division Champion Trevor Lee

* James Storm and Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III vs. Texano Jr. and El Hijo del Fantasma

- As noted, the third part of the four-part Amped Anthology pay-per-view series will premiere on Friday, October 13th. Below is another new promo for the special, featuring hype for Chris Adonis vs. Nick Aldis (Magnus):

#AMPEDAnthology #Part3 Premieres on Friday 10.13 at 8PM EST. You will see Chris Adonis vs. Nick Aldis. Don't miss AMPED Anthology Part 3! pic.twitter.com/c4wEaGQi1U — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 5, 2017

