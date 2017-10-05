- Anne Erickson recently interviewed Chris Jericho, which you can watch in the video above. While there was no wrestling discussed, Jericho did talk about Fozzy, the success of their Judas single, the band's current tour and more.

- AJ Styles hasn't wrestled on SmackDown Live! since defeating Tye Dillinger on the September 12th episode. Dave Meltzer noted that Styles is being saved for dark matches so that the crowd doesn't leave during 205 Live.

- Through Friday night at 11:59pm PT, WWEShop.com can $5, $10 & $15 buys. There is no code necessary, just use this link.

- There will be a celebration of the late Lance Russell's life and career this Saturday at Jerry Lawler's Bar & Grille in Memphis. The legendary announcer passed away this past Tuesday at the age of 91. Below are details for Saturday's event, which is open to the public:

Lance Russell's son's, Shane and Rusty, wanted to do this and we are more than happy to oblige! I'll be there... Lance fans welcome! pic.twitter.com/HqKpmTurhp — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) October 4, 2017

