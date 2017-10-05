A video opens the show recapping last week's start to Ultima Lucha Tres and hyping tonight's matches.

Jeremiah Crane and Ivelisse are shown talking backstage. Crane says that he's in love with Catrina. Ivelisse says she doesn't need him and ends up kicking him.

Matt Striker and Vampiro check in on commentary. A Battle Royal for a "unique opportunity" is announced. The Mack, Cortez Castro, Joey Ryan, Vinnie Massaro, Argenis, Mascarita Sagrada, Saltador, PJ Black, Mala Suerte, Paul London, Son Of Madness, Ricky Mundo are introduced in the ring. Pimpinela Escarlata makes a full entrance.

Battle Royal:

The Mack vs. Pimpinela Escarlata vs. Cortez Castro vs. Joey Ryan vs. Vinnie Massaro vs. Argenis vs. Saltador vs. PJ Black vs. Mala Suerte vs. Paul London vs. Son Of Madness vs. Mascarita Sagrada vs. Ricky Mundo

Massaro is eliminated first. The Rabbit Tribe surrounds Madness before picking him up and sending him over the top rope for another elimination. Ryan dumps Castro over the top rope onto the apron. Castro pulls Ryan out onto the apron as well. They both are pushed off the apron for a double elimination. Escarlata pushes London off the top turnbuckle to the outside for another elimination. Escarlata sends Suerte over the top rope to eliminate him as well. Mascarita eliminates Saltador. Escarlata hits a modified arm drag over the top rope from the apron on Argenis, eliminating Argenis and himself. PJ Black kicks Mascarita in the crotch before eliminating him. The Mack connects with a knee strike to the face of PJ Black. PJ Black dumps Ricky Mundo over the top rope to the ring apron. Ricky hugs PJ Black to avoid elimination. The Mack dropkicks PJ Black into Ricky Mundo to eliminate him. The Mack hits a Stunner on PJ Black. The Mack sends PJ Black over the top rope for the win.

Winner: The Mack

Dario Cueto comes out to congratulate The Mack and tell him about his "unique opportunity". He's earned a Trios Championship match next week with Pindar, Vibora and Drago. Dario says that his partners will be Killshot and Dante Fox if there is anything left of them.

Catrina (with Mil Muertes) is introduced in the ring. Mil Muertes is holding a small box, he sets it in the corner of the ring. Ivelisse runs down to the ring.

Ivelisse vs. Catrina

Ivelisse tackles Catrina. Ivelisse strikes Catrina several times. The fight spills to ringside. They exchange chops. Catrina goes into Dario Cueto's office and locks the door. Ivelisse kicks the door open, Catrina breaks a bottle over her head. Catrina breaks a second bottle over Ivelisse's head outside of the office. Ivelisse is busted open. Catrina breaks a third bottle over Ivelisse's head. Catrina kisses Ivelisse. Ivelisse sends Catrina's face into a guard rail. Ivelisse connects with a kick to the side of the head of Catrina. Ivelisse slams Catrina's head off a chair in the crowd. Catrina crawls back into the ring, Ivelisse follows. Ivelisse connects with an elbow strike to Catrina. Catrina spears Ivelisse. Catrina hits a double under-hook bomb on Ivelisse. Catrina pins Ivelisse for a two count. Catrina opens the box in the corner and pulls out a stone that was inside, the stone having been from an Earthquake in Mexico. Ivelisse kicks Catrina before she can hit her with the stone. Ivelisse hits a spinebuster on Catrina. Ivelisse pins Catrina for a two count. They have a tug of war with the stone. Ivelisse gains the upper-hand and hits Catrina with the stone. Ivelisse hits a DDT on Catrina. Ivelisse pins Catrina for the win.

Winner: Ivelisse

Jeremiah Crane comes to the ring after the match. Crane hits the back of Ivelisse's ankle with a hammer. Crane hits Ivelisse's ankle a second time with the hammer. Catrina reclaims the stone.

Fenix makes his entrance. Melissa Santos kisses Fenix. Marty "The Moth" Martinez (with Mariposa) makes his entrance.

Mask Versus Hair Match:

Fenix vs. Marty "The Moth" Martinez

They exchange strikes. Fenix kicks Martinez in the face. Mariposa grabs Fenix's leg, Martinez connects with a forearm to his face. Fenix superkicks Martinez. Fenix ascends the turnbuckle. Mariposa holds Fenix's feet on the top rope. Martinez goes to the top rope as well. Martinez hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Fenix from off the top rope. Martinez pins Fenix for a two count. Martinez takes a turnbuckle pad off. Fenix dumps Martinez over the top rope to the ring apron. Martinez strikes Fenix. Martinez atempts to slam Fenix's face into the exposed turnbuckle. Fenix ends up hitting springboard kick to the face of Martinez, sending him off the apron to ringside. Fenix hits a Senton to the outside on Mariposa as Martinez dodges it. Martinez rolls Fenix back into the ring. Mariposa flips off Martinez before heading backstage. Martinez trips while getting back into the ring. Fenix kicks Martinez in the back of the head. Fenix goes for a moonsault from off the second rope, Martinez gets his boot up. Martinez strikes Fenix. Martinez starts ripping Fenix's mask off. Martinez powerbombs Fenix. Martinez slams Fenix's head on the exposed turnbuckle. Fenix is busted open. Martinez kicks Fenix in the face before pinning him for a two count. Martinez hits a cutter on Fenix. Martinez pins Fenix for a two count. The fight spills out to the ring apron. Fenix hits a rolling cutter on Martinez on the apron. Martinez rolls Fenix back into the ring. Fenix goes to the top turnbuckle. Fenix hits a frog splash on Martinez. Fenix pins Martinez for a two count. Martinez dropkicks Fenix. Martinez hits a double knee face-breaker on Fenix before pinning him for another two count. Martinez headbutts Fenix. Fenix hits a Back-Handspring into a Stunner on Martinez. Martinez clotheslines Fenix. Martinez goes to the top turnbuckle. Fenix strikes Martinez. Fenix goes to the top rope as well. Fenix hits a Spanish Fly from off the top rope on Martinez. Fenix pins Martinez for a two count. They exchange strikes on their knees. Martinez eventually stomps Fenix. Martinez grabs a pair of scissors. Martinez drives the scissors into the face of Fenix. Melissa Santos gets up onto the ring apron. Santos wants Martinez to stop and says she will run away with him if he puts the scissors down. Martinez puts the scissors down, before pulling Santos into the ring. Santos slaps Martinez. Santos kicks Martinez in the crotch. Fenix connects with a kick to the back of the head of Martinez. Fenix hits a 450 Splash from off the top rope on Martinez. Fenix pins Martinez for the win with assistance from Santos.

Winner: Fenix

Martinez attempts to leave after the match. Mariposa hits Martinez in the face with a steel chair. Mariposa handcuffs Martinez to the guardrail. Fenix holds Martinez's head as Santos cuts his hair. Fenix grabs an electric razor and shaves the head of Martinez as the show comes to a close.

