- Above is video of Brie Bella reacting to last night's Total Bellas episode, which was the 5th of the second season. Daniel Bryan usually joins Brie for the recap videos but he's not in this one.

- WWE stock was down 0.93% today, closing at $23.42 per share. Today's high was $23.68 and the low was $23.33.

- Charlotte Flair tweeted the following on SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya ahead of their title match at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view:

May 30, 2014 I won the #NXT Women's Championship from @natbynature That day she put me on the map and gave me the confidence that I was lacking and didn't know I had. I have always looked up to her as role-model both inside and outside of the ring. Since then we have wrestled for the Divas Championship, #Raw Women's Championship and now the #Smackdown Women's Championship. Together, we have made history and wrestled for every title in #WWE. Nattie just isn't my opponent Sunday but someone who I have looked up to since Day 1 when my brother Reid told me that I should want to be a lady wrestler like Nattie. Come Sunday at #HIAC I know she will show me why she's the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be. I will show her why I always do it with Flair.

