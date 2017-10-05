- Above, Cathy Kelley looked at Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose seemingly agreeing to work together on this week's episode of Raw.

- Twenty years ago today, Kane debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House during the first Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. WWE took a look at Kane's career, by the numbers. Among the stats, Kane has had 57 matches against The Undertaker and teamed up with him 46 times. WWE also posted a gallery of photos on their Instagram, which you can see below.

Today marks #20YearsOfKane. Head to our @instagram story for a closer look... A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

See Also WWE TLC Poster Confirms Major Storyline (Photo)

- Chris Jericho said he's asked all the time what his favorite match is from his career and his pick is against Shawn Michaels at No Mercy in 2008. Including the build-up, the match itself, and the finish, Jericho put it at number one.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.