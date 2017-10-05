Welcome to our live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's scheduled for tonight's show:

- We kick things off with a recap of Eli Drake defending his GFW Championship against Johnny Impact from last week. Impact says he wants a one-on-one matche against Drake without any friends at ringside.

- Eli Drake and Chris Adonis head to the ring, both in a jovial mood. Drake says tonight is a celebration because he moved into Johnny Impact's "Slam Town" and built his own palace there. Drake says Impact isn't here tonight and doesn't think he's coming back at all. He then recaps last week's match and gives his own jacket the Gravy Train. He then taunts Jim Cornette, who he says is trying to get the title off him, sending him to Mexico, sending him to Japan, but he says the title isn't going anywhere. Drake says he's got the night off and plans to celebrate, but he got Adonis a match tonight, because he can tell Adonis wants to tear into someone. Drake says he doesn't know who the opponent is and Adonis isn't so happy. Out comes Garza Jr. and it looks like we're about to have a match. Adonis isn't in his ring gear as he complains to Adonis about having to wrestle.

Chris Adonis vs. Garza Jr.

Drake joins commentary as we get things started. Adonis using his power early on to keep Garza Jr. down. Garza getting his arm worked off and finally gets to the ropes, climbs up, hurricanrana sends Adonis out to the floor. Garza with a leap over the top rope, clearing out Adonis, he goes for a second jump, but Adonis dodges him this time around. Back from a break, we're in the ring with Adonis hitting a clothesline on his opponent. At commentary, Drake continues to talk about partying and hanging with some ladies, he's giving off very much a Ric Flair like performance tonight. Adonis continues to keep Garza grounded with reverse chinlocks.

Backstage, we see an angry Johnny Impact, despite Drake saying he wasn't supposed to be here. In the ring, Garza gets some momentum with a couple clotheslines. Off come the pants. Drake has bounced from commentary after seeing Impact lurking around. Garza Jr. with a second rope moonsault, misses, and in runs Johnny Impact, going right after Adonis, causing the DQ.

Winner: Chris Adonis via DQ

- Post-match, Impact hammers away on Adonis as Garza tries to calm him down and gets swung on by Impact. Garza seems surprised by this. Out comes Jim Cornette, who books Johnny Impact and Garza Jr. for next week. Drake (while in the front row, eating popcorn) is told he thinks he can stay champion by getting everyone to fight each other, but the winner of Garza Jr. vs. Impact will face him at Bound For Glory on November 5. In the ring, Impact and Garza start shoving each other, Impact throws his sunglasses at him and they start brawling all over the ring as referees struggle with all their might to keep them separated.

- Recap of the issues between Moose and Lashley over the last few weeks. Moose is on the phone with someone (saying he doesn't need their help) and says he going to find Lashley and he's going to finish this.

- Recap of oVe winning the tag titles on last week's show.

- Backstage, Dave and Jake Crist says people have been sleeping for years on them, but they can't sleep any longer.

- LAX Lair, Konnan is in a foul mood because they aren't bringing in the same kind of money now that Ortiz and Santana aren't the tag champions. Konnan says he's gotta figure something out as LAX argues with each other.

oVe vs. John Bolen and Trey Miguel (GWF Tag Titles Match)

Jake starts off running circles around his opponent, landing a huge crossbody off the top rope. Reverse neckbreaker sends his opponent to the outside. Bolen comes charging in, but Jake dodges him, he runs the ropes and suicide dive takes out both opponents. Dave then hits a second rope moonsault to the floor. Bolen in the ring, goes for a suplex, gets kneed in the face, and is sent to the corner. Bolen charges again, gets thrown out of the ring and oVe hits a high/low kick for the win. Quick squash match to help build up oVe.

Winners: oVe via Pinfall

- Recap of El Hijo del Fantasma and Texano Jr. fighting with EC3 and James Storm. Later tonight we will see those groups face off in a tag match.

- Out to the ring comes Sienna (with KM), pinkies up! Sienna says Bound for Glory is coming up soon and she doesn't have a match yet, she finds it kind of weird. Sienna says she's destroyed everyone in the division and that she might have to start fighting guys, which she's totally down to do. Sienna then announces that she's going to be going into the 2017 Impact Hall of Fame and retire as champion. Sienna calls herself the greatest Knockouts Champion of all-time and throws a shot at Gail Kim. Out comes Kim, who asks Sienna if she knows how long she's had to fight to be Knockouts Champion. Kim says she wants her rematch at Bound For Glory because she would have won their last match.

Out comes Taryn Terrell, who gives us a history lesson about her being the longest reigning Knockouts Champion over both Sienna and Kim. Terrell says rather than Kim worrying about the title, how about she beats Terrell first. Enter Allie, who looks a bit anxious. Allie says everyone has their big achievements, but she's Allie! She continues that she's been working really hard and that she deserves a title shot too. Karen Jarrett then joins the party and says nobody will be honoring Sienna for a Hall of Fame induction, but rather she will be defending the Knockouts Title against Gail Kim, Taryn Terrell, and Allie.

