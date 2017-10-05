- Above, Karen Jarrett booked the first Bound for Glory match on tonight's Impact and it will be Sienna defending the Knockouts title against Gail Kim, Taryn Terrell, and Allie. Bound for Glory will be on PPV on November 5 in Ottawa, Canada.

- Impact Wrestling posted their "By the Numbers" article, featuring the top five most viewed YouTube videos from last week.

#5) EC3 & James Storm Confront Jim Cornette (24k views)

#4) After The main Event Everything Breaks Down on IMPACT (29k views)

#3) EC3 Comes to the Aid of Cowboy James Storm (35k views)

#2) oVe Wins The Tag Team Championships (37k views)

#1) Knockouts 6 Women Tag Comes To A Conclusion (55k views)

- Tonight, Jim Cornette announced that next week it will be Johnny Impact vs. Garza Jr. with the winner getting a chance to face GWF Champion Eli Drake at Bound for Glory. Drake won the title in a 20-man gauntlet match back in August.

