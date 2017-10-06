Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Dade City, Florida:
* Nikki Cross defeated Vanessa Borne
* Adrian Jaoude defeated Chad Lail (Gunner)
* Dakota Kai defeated Bianca Belair
* Buddy Murphy defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi
* Raul Mendoza defeated Lio Rush
* Kairi Sane and Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans
* Killian Dain defeated Cezar Bononi
* NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY retained over The Authors of Pain
