Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Dade City, Florida:

* Nikki Cross defeated Vanessa Borne

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Chad Lail (Gunner)

* Dakota Kai defeated Bianca Belair

* Buddy Murphy defeated Babatunde Aiyegbusi

* Raul Mendoza defeated Lio Rush

* Kairi Sane and Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans

* Killian Dain defeated Cezar Bononi

* NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY retained over The Authors of Pain

