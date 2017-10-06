- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel posted this new video of John Cena vs. Steve Austin in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game.

- The next top indie star expected to sign with WWE is Fred Yehi, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion and FIP World Heavyweight Champion lost a Cruiserweight Classic qualifying match to TJ Perkins back in 2016.

- Playing off the recent beach ball antics during WWE SummerSlam weekend, Cesaro destroyed a beach ball at last night's WWExIGN eSports Showdown in New York City. Below is video from the segment:

