- Hideo Itami did not wrestle at Wednesday's NXT television tapings, and was not at last night's NXT live event in Dade City. Although he will not be wrestling any matches on NXT television before NXT Takeover: WarGames, he is listed in updated adverting for the event.

- Tickets are now on sale for the NXT live events in Texas on November 16th in Austin and November 17th in San Antonio, ahead of NXT Takeover: WarGames. Tickets for the Austin show are on sale here, while you can purchase tickets for the San Antonio live event at this link.

- Congratulations to Donovan Dijak, who is the proud father of a baby boy. Dijak posted the photo below of his new son, Connor James Dijak:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.