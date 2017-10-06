A recap opens the show of Frankie Kazarian winning the Honor Rumble to receive a World Championship opportunity tonight against Cody.

Ian Riccaboni and RJ Whitmer check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. IWGP Heavyweight Tag-Team Champions War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe), Coast To Coast (Leon St. Giovanni & Shaheem Ali) and The Tempura Boyz (Yohei Komatsu & Sho Tanaka) make their entrances.

Triple Threat Tornado Tag-Team Match:

War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe) vs. Coast To Coast (Leon St. Giovanni & Shaheem Ali) vs. The Tempura Boyz (Yohei Komatsu & Sho Tanaka)

The Tempura Boyz attack Raymond Rowe as Coast To Coast targets Hanson after the bell rings. Rowe sends the The Tempura Boyz out of the ring. Coast To Coast attempts a double suplex, Hanson ends up driving them both into the corner. Rowe hits a double clothesline on Coast To Coast in the corner, before hitting double snapmare on them as well. Hanson hits running splash on Coast To Coast. The Tempura Boyz come back into the ring, Rowe hits a double suplex on them. The Tempura Boyz roll out of the ring. Rowe drives Hanson into Giovanni in the corner. Hanson sends Ali into a dropkick from Rowe. The fight spills to ringside. Hanson sends Giovanni into a running knee strike from Rowe. Rowe scoop slams Hanson onto the Tempura Boyz at ringside. Hanson and Rowe send the Tempura Boyz back into the ring. Giovanni kicks Rowe in the face as Ali does the same to Hanson. The Tempura Boyz hit simultaneous Sentons to the outside on Hanson and Rowe as we head into a commercial break.

The Tempura Boyz exchange strikes with Coast To Coast in the ring after the commercial break. The Tempura Boyz hit a Flapjack on Giovanni. Sho hits a backstabber on Ali. Rowe comes back in the ring and headbutts both Tempura Boyz. Giovanni hits a springboard forearm on Rowe. Hanson comes back into the ring. Hanson clotheslines Giovanni. Sho hits a German Suplex on Hanson. Ali hits a Spinning STO on Sho. Yohei hits a Cutter on Ali. Rowe connects with a knee to the face of Yohei. Giovanni strikes Rowe during an attempted Suicide Dive to the outside. Ali hits a Senton over them to the outside on Hanson and The Tempura Boyz. Giovanni ascends the turnbuckle. Giovanni hits a Twisted 450 Plancha to the outside to take out all of his opponents. Hanson ascends the turnbuckle. Hanson hits a Senton to the outside from the top rope to take everyone down. War Machine sends Yohei back into the ring. Hanson hits a Springboard Clothesline on Yohei, while Rowe hits a German Suplex on him simultaneously. Hanson and Rowe pin Yohei, Ali breaks it up with a Frog Splash. The Tempura Boyz hit a Spike Piledriver on Rowe. Yo pins Rowe for a two count. Hanson hits a back-handspring into a double elbow on The Tempura Boyz. Hanson hits a powerslam on Ali before hitting a Suicide Dive to the outside on Yohei and Giovanni. Rowe powerbombs Sho. Hanson hits a splash from off the top rope on Sho. Hanson pins Sho for the win.

Winners: War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe)

Rowe grabs a microphone after the match. Rowe says that everyone knows what War Machine is capable of except for Ring Of Honor. Rowe talks about how it's been over a year since they were screwed out of the ROH Tag-Team Titles. Hanson says this is War Machine, this is world domination.

A video package on Flip Gordon is shown.

Corey Hollis and Flip Gordon make their entrances.

Corey Hollis vs. Flip Gordon

They lock up. They exchange wrist locks. Hollis briefly locks in a headlock on Gordon. Hollis hits a shoulder block on Gordon. Gordon sends Hollis out of the ring. Gordon dropkicks Hollis through the ropes. Gordon kicks Hollis in the face. Gordon hits a Twisted Plancha to the outside on Hollis. Gordon sends Hollis back into the ring. Gordon goes for a 450 Splash, Hollis moves or of the way and Gordon lands on his feet. Hollis spikes Gordon's arm on the top rope. Hollis chops Gordon. Hollis drives Gordon into the turnbuckle as we head into a commercial break.

Hollis has an arm-lock locked in on Gordon as we return from the commercial break. Gordon connects with a forearm to the face of Hollis. Gordon kicks Hollis in the chest. Gordon hits a Spring-blade on Hollis. Gordon hits a Samoan Pop on Hollis. Gordon hits a Standing Shooting Star Press before pinning Hollis for a two count. Hollis rolls Gordon up for a two count. Hollis hits a DDT before pinning Gordon for another two count. Gordon kicks Hollis in the face. Gordon hits a 450 Splash on Hollis. Gordon pins Hollis for the win.

Winner: Flip Gordon

A video package is shown highlighting the Women Of Honor.

Frankie Kazarian and ROH World Champion Cody make their entrances.

ROH World Championship Match:

Cody (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

They lock up. They exchange headlocks. Cody hits a shoulder block on Kazarian. Cody slams Kazarian to the mat. Kazarian elbows Cody in the face. Cody hits an arm-drag on Kazarian. Cody locks in the Figure Four Leg-lock, Kazarian gets to the ropes for a rope break before rolling to the apron. Cody hits a modified Dragon Screw from in the ring, spiking Kazarian's leg on the middle rope. Kazarian dodges an attack attempt by Cody to the outside before getting into the ring. Kazarian hits a hurricanruna to the outside on Cody at ringside. Kazarian sends Cody into the ringside barrier several times before rolling him back into the ring and hitting a leg drop. Kazarian pins Cody for a two count. Kazarian locks in a headlock on Cody as we head into a commercial break.

Kazarian strikes Cody as we return from the commercial break. Kazarian eventually ascends the turnbuckle. Cody hits an arm-drag on Kazarian from off the top rope. Cody hits a springboard kick to the face of Kazarian. Kazarian hits a cutter on Cody. Kazarian pins Cody for a two count. Kazarian rolls Cody up for another two count. Cody locks in a Cross-face on Kazarian. Christopher Daniels comes down to the ring. Daniels gets on the ring apron and argues with the referee. Marty Scurll comes down to the ring and attacks Daniels. Daniels sends Scurll into the ring post. Daniels gives the ROH World Title belt to Kazarian. The referee grabs the belt from him. Daniels argues with the referee again as Cody rolls up Kazarian. Cody eventually gets a two count on Kazarian. Kazarian kicks Cody into the referee. Kazarian hits a back-stabber on Cody, which sends him into a belt shot from Daniels. Kazarian hits the Tomikaze on Cody. Kazarian pins Cody for a two count. Kazarian goes up to the top turnbuckle, Scurll pushes him off into the ring. Scurll sends Daniels into the ring post before sending him into the ring. Cody attempts Cross Rhodes on Daniels, Daniels rolls Cody forward. Cody dumps Daniels over the top rope, Scurll kicks Daniels in the face. Kazarian rolls Cody up for another two count. Cody eventually hits Cross Rhodes on Kazarian. Cody pins Kazarian for the win.

Winner: Cody

Cody lays in the ring as the show comes to a close.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.