- Above is the latest episode of WWE Pop Question with Daniel Bryan, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Zack Ryder, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater talking about their favorite Kane moments.

- WWE Network will premiere a new series titled "365" next month after the Survivor Series pay-per-view goes off the air, according to PWInsider. The concept is to review a year in the career of a WWE Superstar with a documentary-style presentation. The first episode will focus on Kevin Owens, reviewing his career from 2016 until now.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods tweeted the following to thank everyone for their help with the first-ever WWExIGN eSports Showdown in New York City last night, which he called a huge success:

Thank you to everyone involved in #WWExIGN livestream last night. Was a really big deal for me and it's just the beginning of what we can do pic.twitter.com/QFnnry445l — Austin Creed ???? (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 6, 2017

