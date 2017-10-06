Source: Mirror

Stephanie McMahon spoke at a Leaders in Sports convention at Stamford Bridge, and was asked if she thought the outspoken Conor McGregor would make for a good fit within the WWE. Not surprisingly, Stephanie thought he would be someone who would excel within the company.

"I think Conor would be a perfect fit with WWE," McMahon said. "He certainly has the personality and the athletic ability, the appeal. He speaks his mind, he's very genuine and authentic and he has a hell of a Vince McMahon swagger."

Whether it's Ronda Rousey or her Four Horsewomen group, the WWE continue to look for crossover athletes to bring into the fold. Most recently, McGregor is coming off a 10th round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in their boxing match that took place back in August, and previous to that, he taunted the WWE saying he would, "slap the head off the entire roster." Stephanie isn't alone in thinking he would be a perfect fit though, Chris Jericho was asked the same question last month and called it a "no brainer."

"Will Conor McGregor end up in the WWE? I think it's a no-brainer," Jericho said. "It might not be this year or the year after that because there's a lot of money that you got to spend to get him in there. But a guy that yappy, who knows the concept of cutting a wrestling promo ... I think Conor will definitely end up there, it's just a matter of when he wants to."

