Source: Give Me Sport

WWE Hall of Famer, Lita, was involved in a Q&A while she was in Paris, France. Here are some of the highlights:

If the WWE is going to add Tag Team Titles to the Women's Division:

"There has been talks of tag titles for the Women's Division, and I think that I love that they first introduced the Money in the Bank briefcase, that's been a long time coming and that adds an element of surprise within the title picture. I would love to see these rumored tag titles appear sooner than later, but for that to happen, I hope they bring up these women that are already at NXT or some women they've seen on the Mae Young Classic and expand the roster."

The pressure that came along with commentating the Mae Young Classic:

"So, when I was asked to call the action alongside JR for the Mae Young Classic, it was a big honor, and I love being able to come full circle. JR is the one who hired me initially to start my journey with the WWE so to work on that capacity on the other side behind the desk with him, I was really excited not only with that but the unprecedented history-making of a 32 women tournament is also very exciting to be a part of.

So while I was very honored, I will say that I felt a lot of pressure, and I was very nervous because I've watched million wrestling matches and I've listened to commentating but when I'm watching, I'm not talking I just go like 'Wow, that's cool' and so to translate to all-of-a-sudden jump in to be a commentator ... [Looks at Sylvain Guernalec] I hear you're a commentator. Is it hard right? Because you wanna do justice to the hard work that's happening in the ring. I had just met these 32 incredible women and tried to do justice to them and to their matches. So yes, I was honored, but at the same time I was pressured, they're saying a lot of things to you in your ear, you're trying to hit time queues, it's a whole thing. Very challenging but I enjoyed it."

Working with The Hardys again:

"I don't think that its Team Xtreme without Lita, so all I want to say is keep your eyes open if you see a third member, whoever The Hardys are facing, messing around with them and their needs to be an equalizer potentially for a 'One Night Only' attraction, I think that would be fun."

