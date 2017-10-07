Thanks to Clarence Holmes for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Arlington, Texas:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose retained over Cesaro and Sheamus in a solid match, lots of good action

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Mustafa Ali

* Rhyno, Heath Slater, R-Truth and Apollo Crews defeated Dash Wilder, Elias, Darren Young and Goldust. Elias sang a song before the match for some of the best heat of the night

* Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Curtis Axel

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Nia Jax, Mickie James and Sasha Banks. Lots of Bliss fans in the crowd tonight

* Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson. Great match, Balor won with Coup de Grace. He took out both Anderson and Luke Gallows with a big dive at one point

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match. Reigns was over huge tonight, the biggest I believe. Reigns put Braun through two tables - the first took a Superman Punch and a Samoan Drop through the table, the second had Reigns duck a steel steps blast and then spear Braun through the table for the win

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.