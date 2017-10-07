Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Coral Gables, Florida:

* The Street Profits defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

* Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville

* Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

* No Way Jose picked up a win

* Heavy Machinery defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. The Undisputed Era attacked after the match and issued a warning for the main event

* Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream

* Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, Kassius Ohno and Johnny Gargano defeated Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. After the match, The Undisputed Era went to leave but Heavy Machinery met them at the exit and fought them back to the ring for another beatdown

