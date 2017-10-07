We are one day away from WWE Hell in a Cell (updated card here) where Shane McMahon will take on Kevin Owens in a "Falls Count Anywhere" Hell in a Cell match. Over the past few weeks, Owens has done everything from saying Shane's kids would have been better off had he not survived his helicopter accident to laying waste to Shane's father, Vince McMahon. This week on SmackDown, the two battled all over the arena, thus giving the added stipulation to their PPV match.

So, who's you're pick to win: Shane McMahon or Kevin Owens?

