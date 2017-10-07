- Above is this week's Women of Honor match featuring Kelley Klein vs. Stella Gray (with Brandi Rhodes at commentary). Klein is able to get a submission victory and cuts a promo with Scarlett Bordeaux after the match.

- Ring of Honor continues to load up their upcoming Global Wars Tour (October 12-15) and have announced some new matches to their shows. In Buffalo, Mandy Leon will face Jenny Rose while in Pittsburgh, it will be Jay Lethal vs. Jay White for the very first time. Columbus' card was rounded out including Hiromu Takahashi vs. Jay Lethal and in Chicago it will be Colt Cabana vs. Toru Yano. Below are the updated cards for all four events:

Buffalo (October 12)

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia)

* Mark Briscoe and War Machine vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru uzuki)

* Will Ospreay vs. Punishment Martinez

* Christopher Daniels vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jay Lethal

* Bullet Club (Cody and Marty Scurll) vs. Chaos (Toru Yano and Yoshi-Hashi)

* Adam Page vs. KUSHIDA

* Coast 2 Coast (LSG and Shaheem Ali) vs. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)

* Mandy Leon vs. Jenny Rose

Pittsburgh (October 13)

* Cody, Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll vs. Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and YOSHIA-HASHI

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Silas Young

* Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) vs. War Machine

* Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) vs. The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

* Jay Lethal vs. Jay White

* The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (c) vs. The Kingdom (TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Adam Page vs. Josh Woods vs. Kenny King vs. KUSHIDA vs. Matt Taven vs. Punishment Martinez

Columbus (October 14)

* Cody (c) vs. KUSHIDA (ROH World Championship)

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) and Flip Gordon

* Chaos (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)

* The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Search and Destroy (Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)

* Holidead vs. Sumie Sakai

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Jay Lethal

* Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

* Bullet Club (Adam Page and Marty Scurll) vs. Kenny King and Mark Briscoe

* Josh Woods vs. Shane Taylor

Chicago (October 15)

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship)

* Bullet Club (Adam Page, Cody, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White and Jonathan Gresham)

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Marty Scurll

* Flip Gordon vs. Will Ospreay

* Colt Cabana vs. Toru Yano

* The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Cheeseburger and KUSHIDA

* Jay Lethal, Kenny King and Mark Briscoe vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)

* Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T.) vs. Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young

- A fan on Twitter asked Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks if it was true that Hot Topic would be carrying Bullet Club Pop Funko items in the future. Jackson confirmed it with "Uh Huh." This comes on the heels of their Bullet Club shirts being a huge seller for the company.

@NickJacksonYB @MattJackson13 Is it true what Hot Topic said about Bullet Club Funko Pops coming out? — Rob Kitchen (@TheRobKitchen) October 6, 2017

(Video courtesy of ROH)

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.