Stephanie McMahon made an appearance on ITV's Lorraine and talked about her younger days growing up around wrestlers, WWE traveling all over the world, and the women's revolution that is currently taking place withing the company.

"I am the boss," McMahon joked. "Well, my character is the boss. I use my power at any given chance. And women are a force to be reckoned with! There is now a women's only tournament, which is part of this whole women's revolution, where women have gone from lesser roles to becoming the main events at shows. They have taken the world by storm. Women are forces of nature that have been stealing the show – as women often do!"

Within the past year, there's been a number of firsts in the Women's Division, including a Hell a Cell match between Charlotte and Sasha Banks, which also main evented that PPV. Back in June at Money in the Bank, Carmella (with the help of James Ellsworth) won the first ever Women's Money in the Bank Match. The backlash from Ellsworth climbing and grabbing the case was so big WWE had to run the match again on an episode of SmackDown, this time Carmella getting the case, herself.

According to Stephanie, 40% of WWE's audience is now women and more than 40% of the families who come to WWE shows bring their children. Going by those numbers, it looks like WWE's current marketing strategy is appealing to a wider audience as the focus on their Women's Division increases. Becky Lynch, Charlotte and others within the division have called for even more with the addition of Women's Tag Team Titles and a Women's Royal Rumble.

