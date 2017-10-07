- Above is from the WWE x IGN eSports Showdown that took place on Thursday. In one of the matches, AJ Styles faced Kofi Kingston in Marvel vs. Capcom. Kingston ended up getting the win, much to Styles' dismay.

- Charlotte spoke with In Touch while promoting Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte and mentioned some of the best advice she received from her Dad.

"To go to bed every night knowing who you are and I guess that could be professional as well, but professionally the best advice was, 'When you go through that curtain, you have to know exactly who you are as a character and believe in yourself, because if you don't the fans won't buy it from the second you walk through that curtain.'"

- Batista's latest film, Blade Runner 2049, was released yesterday nationwide and the reviews have come pouring in for the new movie. As of this writing, on Rotten Tomatoes, it's received an 89% rating (out of 231 film critic reviews) and an 87% (out of 29,814 ratings) from movie goers. As noted, Batista was recently signed to a new action-comedy franchise that he will star in and produce.

