- Above is the full match between The Undertaker and Kane at Hell in a Cell in 2010. With the help of Paul Bearer, Kane is able to defeat his brother via pinfall.

- WWE asked fans: "Which championship is most likely to change hands at WWE Hell in a Cell?" As of this writing, the results are: WWE Championship (52 percent), SmackDown's Women's Championship (27 percent), SmackDown Tag Team Championship (12 percent), and United States Championship (9 percent).

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Enzo Amore, posted a throwback photo from his college football days on his Instagram. Defeating Neville last month at No Mercy, it looks like Enzo will be facing the newest 205 Live member, Kalisto, in the coming weeks.

