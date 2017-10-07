Source: Aesthetic Magazine
Chris Jericho spoke with Aesthetic Magazine on a number of topics in and outside of wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:
Who he would have induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame and if he would show up:
"I don't think about stuff like that, like I said. If it happens, I probably wouldn't show up. I don't like these big pomp and circumstance things like retirement matches, and everybody kissing your ass telling you how great you are, because I know how great I am, so I don't need people telling me that. So, depending on what mood I'm in, I've always been the anti-star for that kind of thing anyways. But yeah, I'll leave that to somebody else, but not me. I'll show up, maybe, depends how I feel."
If The Rock ran for U.S. President in 2020:
"I say he should go for it. Maybe I'll become the first Prime Minister and President, where I'll run Canada and the States together since I'm a dual citizen. You never know, I could make it happen."
His favorite wrestlers to travel with:
"Usually I travel by myself, but in the past I had a great time with Gallows and Anderson."
