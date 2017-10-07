The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Heath Slater and Dash Wilder make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Heath Slater vs. Dash Wilder

Wilder runs towards Slater, Slater sends him out of the ring. Slater throws his T-Shirt at Wilder. Wilder comes back into the ring. Slater locks in a headlock on Wilder. Wilder sends Slater to the ropes. Slater hits a shoulder block on Wilder. Slater rolls Wilder up for a one count. They exchange waist locks. Wilder hits a Back Suplex on Slater. Wilder drives Slater's neck into the middle rope. Wilder connects with an elbow to the face of Slater. Wilder pins Slater for a two count. Wilder sends Slater out of the ring. Slater gets up to the ring apron. Slater drives his shoulder into Wilder and attempts a Sunset Flip. Wilder blocks it. Slater eventually rolls Wilder up for a two count. Wilder clotheslines Slater. Wilder pins Slater for a two count. Wilder locks in a headlock on Slater. Slater hits a modified jawbreaker on Wilder. Slater strikes Wilder several times. Wilder hits a back-breaker on Slater before pinning him for another two count. Wilder strikes Slater several times. Slater dodges an attack attempt by Wilder in the corner. Slater rolls Wilder up for the three count.

Winner: Heath Slater

A recap from last week on RAW is shown featuring the entire Cruiserweight division and Braun Strowman attacking Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore after a verbal confrontation between Neville and Amore.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the introduction of Kalisto to the Cruiserweight division by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, leading to a physical altercation between Kalisto and Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, with the rest of the division surrounding the ring.

A recap of Braun Strowman defeating RAW Tag-Team Chanpion Seth Rollins on RAW is shown, leading to Strowman power-slamming RAW Tag-Team Champion Dean Ambrose as well.

A recap from RAW is shown of Cesaro & Sheamus attacking RAW Tag-Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose.

Lince Dorado, Rich Swann, Noam Dar and Tony Nese make their entrances.

Lince Dorado & Rich Swann vs. Tony Nese & Noam Dar

Dorado and Dar start the match. They exchange wrist locks. Dar briefly exits the ring before tagging Nese in. Nese kicks Dorado. Dorado hits a hurricanruna on Nese. Dorado dropkicks Nese before pinning him for a two count. Dorado hits a springboard moonsault on Nese. Dorado pins Nese for a two count. Swann and Dorado hit a double dropkick on Nese. Dorado hits the ropes, Dar grabs his leg. Nese elbows Dorado in the face. Dar tags in as we head into a commercial break.

Nese is the legal man for his team again as we return from the commercial break. Dar pulls Swann off the apron. Dorado rolls Nese up for a two count. Dorado hits a Back-Handspring into a Stunner on Nese. Dar is tagged in, as is Swann. Swann strikes Dar. Swann hits several spin-kicks on Dar. Swann hits a running splash on Dar. Nese breaks up a pin attempt on Dar by Swann. Nese drives his hip into Dorado on the apron. Swann clotheslines Nese out of the ring. Dar rolls Swann up for a two count. Swann hits another spin-kick on Dar before ascending the turnbuckle. Dorado hits a hurricanruna on Nese at ringside. Swann hits a Phoenix Splash on Dar. Swann pins Dar for the win.

Winners: Lince Dorado & Rich Swann

A recap from RAW is shown of Roman Reigns attacking Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel before his match.

A recap of Roman Reigns defeating Intercontinental Champion The Miz via disqualification on RAW is shown, leading to a three-on-one attack by Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus on Reigns.

A recap from the closing of RAW is shown featuring Roman Reigns being confronted by RAW Tag-Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins to close the show.

